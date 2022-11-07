Choose the right candidate to represent you, Soon Koh tells Sibu voters

SIBU (Nov 7): A reluctant politician is highly unlikely a good politician or to emerge a good elected representative to serve the community, asserted Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The PSB aspirant for Sibu said this in reference to his opponent Clarence Ting from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), who prior to the Nov 5 nomination, had told reporters that he was unwilling to contest in this 15th general election (GE15).

“Even on the eve of nomination, he still said that he was unwilling to contest. He said that he had no commitment or dedication to politics.

“So how could people choose him? He said he’s not interested. Being a reluctant politician, how can he be a good politician? He was forced into it (politics),” the PSB heavyweight told a news conference at his service centre here today.

Met after the nomination on Nov 5, Ting told the press that he was a “last minute” GPS candidate for Sibu but pledged to give his best to wrest the seat from Democratic Action Party (DAP).

It will be a three-way fight in the Sibu parliamentary constituency with incumbent Oscar Ling up against Ting and Wong on Nov 19.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, believed that voters of Sibu are wise enough to choose the right candidate to represent them in parliament.

He opined that he was not at the disadvantaged albeit he is in the opposition.

On top of that, he had confidence in voters of Sibu on picking the one candidate who can bring their voices to parliament.

“I’m not at the disadvantaged even though I’m the opposition. I won the state election (December last year) and became the opposition leader,” he said, adding that he could do the same for this general polls.

Asked whether he had the upper hand in this election, Wong said the final call was with the voters of Sibu.

“It is up to the people to say,” he said.

With him at the press conference was PSB’s Lanang candidate Priscilla Lau, who said she found it odd for Ting, who is the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman, to have said that he would not be available at his office at all times.

According to her, such remark by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) man goes to show that he does not know his role and function as the SMC chairman all too well.

“A chairman (of a council) doesn’t need to be on the ground all the time because he should focus on the formulation of policy, and not out in the open to point at some ditch.

“This is why I don’t quite get when he said he’s always on the road,” she said.

Wong concurred: “Then he (Ting) is an ordinary councillor or staff of SMC.”