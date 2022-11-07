Come clear and accuse me of embezzlement so I can sue, Khairy tells Ramanan after ECM Libra, other scandals brought out

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 7): Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Sungai Buloh candidate Khairy Jamaluddin has today challenged his opponent Datuk Ramanan Ramakrishnan to openly accuse him, after the latter challenged him to explain his alleged involvement in the ECM Libra Group Bhd scandal.

The caretaker health minister said Ramanan must spell his accusations out clearly so he can just sue the latter for defamation instead.

“I’ll say it very clearly, make a proper accusation. Don’t ask for an explanation just to undermine my credibility,” Khairy told the press. The recording of his remark was made available to Malay Mail.

“I’ve answered many times, yesterday, in Parliament, and to the Public Accounts Committee. I’ve answered so many times. So what he is doing is repeat and recycle with the hope that it will affect my credibility,” he added, referring to Ramanan.

“Make a proper accusation that I embezzled funds and that I am a scammer or I took money and I’ll see you in court,” he said.

Ramanan had in a political rally last night said Khairy’s alleged involvement in ECM LIbra was allegedly unresolved.

He also accused Khairy of being implicated in another scandal involving the Youth and Sports Ministry during the latter’s tenure as minister, and brought up Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) foreign visa system (VLN) corruption trial.

“He should answer about his ECM Libra scandal. At RM14 million, there still has not been an explanation on the matter,” Ramanan was quoted as saying in The Vibes.

He was referring to Khairy’s RM9.2 million purchase of RM13 million worth of shares in the financial service group ECM Libra, which drew criticism and accusations of conflict of interest as Khairy’s father-in-law Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi was prime minister and finance minister at the time.

“His Youth and Sports Ministry scandal of RM107 million and UKSB scandal of RM70 million have not been explained until now.

“I am reminding you of these issues because maybe we have forgotten. I do not want to bring up the past, but we have to fight fire with fire — lest we get taken advantage of,” Ramanan was quoted saying.

In June, UKSB director Wan Quoris Shah — an Umno member himself — testified that amounts between RM50,000 and RM200,000 were given to Khairy through the Rembau Umno division for official political, humanitarian and social purposes managed by the party.

Ramanan also claimed that Khairy was forced to contest Sungai Buloh due to instability within Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Do you want to know how unstable they are? We look at Khairy. He was set to contest in Rembau, Kuala Pilah, Tampin, Padang Besar, Alor Gajah, and finally in Sungai Buloh.

“I want you to know, he did not pick Sungai Buloh. You are not his last choice, you are his only choice,” he reportedly told the crowd in Sungai Buloh.

The Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat will see a seven-cornered fight for the 15th general election. — Malay Mail