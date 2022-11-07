‘Don’t be a spoiler’, DAP’s Chong appeals to PSB, PBK to withdraw from GE15

SIBU (Nov 7): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen today sincerely appealed for Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Dto Sri Wong Soon Koh and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Priscilla Lau to withdraw from the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman said with only two or three MPs and without any national platform, PSB and PBK cannot do anything apart from ‘being a spoiler’.

“Being a spoiler, they are only helping Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and helping GPS is helping Umno. We cannot afford to allow Umno to return to power. Therefore, in a most sincere tone, I appeal to Wong and Lau to announce your withdrawal from the election so the opposition votes will not split,” he said at a press conference at DAP headquarters here this afternoon.

With him were DAP’s candidate for Bandar Kuching Dr Kelvin Yii, Lanang candidate Alice Lau and Sibu candidate Oscar Ling.

Wong is PSB’s candidate for Sibu while Lau is PBK’s candidate for Lanang.

Chong said PSB and PBK’s role this election was simply a spoiler as they could not win.

“It has been proven in the last state election that they are the spoiler. What more to say now when we are in the parliamentary election.

“What policy can they make in Parliament with two or three MPs? It is just illogical to say they they are the kingmakers,” he said.

Chong added their participation would only give increasing chances of victory to GPS, who has been a loyal friend of Umno in the past in two recent occasions.

“In Feb 2020, they had a choice to decide and they chose Umno. In August 2021, they were given another chance and again, they chose Umno. So, in the past they chose Umno and in the future, there is all likelihood they will choose Umno again.”

Chong said voters should focus their votes on PH candidates as PH is the force most consistent against Umno for the past years.

“People are suffering. The ringgit has devalued. Inflation rate is unprecedented. Food prices have gone up and banks’ interest rates are increasing while our income is shrinking,” he stressed.

Chong said people do not want the country to return to the era of Umno and instead want to move on with reforms. He said Umno would continue to plunder the country if given the mandate to govern.

“If they return to power, all reforms started by us in 2018 will go to aste and Umno will return with a vengeance on a scale never seen,” he said.

Chong said even though the PH government was short-lived, they had carried out some major reforms.

“One of which is the action against the VVIP No. 1 (former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak) who is now in jail and also against VVIP No. 1 (Ahmad Zahid) after the prima facie corruption case was found but somehow, because of the election, his case was adjourned to February next year.

“If Zahid wins, he will become the prime minister and his case will be off the hook. If he loses, his trial will continue and he will likely be convicted of corruption. Umno is fighting back and we believe many Malaysians and Sarawakians want to move on without Umno and make all those responsible for corruption pay for it,” he said.

On another matter, Chong said after Parliament was dissolved, a survey of election preference by Merdeka Review showed for the first time in the history of Malaysia that PH was actually leading BN before the nomination.

“This is unprecedented. Also, after two nights of campaigning, the turnout at ceramah in Kuching, Sabah, Sarawak and especially in West Malaysia from the Malay crowd was so overwhelming that it surpassed the response we received in 2018.

“Since we brought about change for the first time in 2018, there is always a high possibility of change in this coming election. With the Merdeka Survey results, it confirms and consolidates my belief there will likely be a change of government and that is very important for the future,” he said.