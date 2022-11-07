Dr Rundi: Unlike PH, no ‘moon and sky’ pledges in GPS manifesto

KICHING (Nov 7): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) 15th general election manifesto does not promise the ‘moon and the sky’ like Pakatan Harapan did in the previous polls, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The state’s food industry, commodity and regional development minister said the GPS manifesto, which was launched on Sunday, is realistic and doable.

He pointed out that it was people-centric, focused on the state’s development and in realising the pledges the coalition had made in the state polls last December.

He also said it was important to defend Sarawak’s rights which have been eroded over the years.

“We have achieved it in certain aspects like the sales tax and having a representative in the Inland Revenue Board (IRB). Can you imagine all this while we never had a representative in the IRB? How do we know how the (country’s) revenue is used? We did not know,” he said.

GPS is facing its first national polls on its own and with its own manifesto.

Speaking to reporters after opening an event at the state Agriculture Institute, Semongok, here today, Dr Rundi stressed that Sarawakians must look after Sarawak, saying it was every Sarawakian’s responsibility.

“If you think you are Sarawakians, you do likewise by voting for GPS. Please vote GPS, don’t say you cannot vote for GPS because you don’t like the candidate. It is GPS. There is no state like GPS. If we make the wrong choice in GE15, we may be finished.

“Let us all work together, unite together through GPS and strive to protect our rights for the development that we need to do,” he said.

He reminded the people of the sweet promises made by PH after it defeated Barisan Nasional in the 2018 parliamentary polls and formed the new government.

“We have lived with the promises of PH in GE14 for 22 months and we have three prime ministers since then, what happened? Until today we are getting nowhere,” he said.

Asked how many of the 31 state seats GPS can secure, Dr Rundi said it all depend on how hard the coalition worked to woo voters.

He also felt that the number of new voters added to the electoral roll after the lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18 was not many, and these were people who initially had no interest in elections.

“If they know the importance of things that we do this morning, how we can change the destiny of our farmers and fishermen, I believe any sound mind will appreciate what GPS has been doing and vote for its candidates,” he said.