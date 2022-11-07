EC to remove BN billboard with Ismail Sabri in Sabah capital

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 7): Authorities will dismantle a Barisan Nasional billboard featuring the image of caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob here for violating the Election Commission’s campaigning rules.

According to DAP candidate for Kota Kinabalu, Chan Foong Hin, the EC has said it would take action following his complaint about the billboard.

“I came across the billboard on my walkabout in Bandaran Berjaya. His party is not contesting in this constituency and according to the rules, cannot be put up,” said the incumbent MP.

“Maybe he forgot that BN is not contesting everywhere. I feel a bit bad for taking his face down but this is not Lord of the Rings anymore. It is not one ring to rule them all,” he said, in reference to the popular fantasy series.

BN was not contesting directly in the seat and was represented via the BN-Gabungan Rakyat Sabah electoral pact that has fielded Parti Bersatu Sabah candidate Yee Tsai Yiew to challenge Chan.

Additionally, the EC also only permits the likeness of accepted candidates to be displayed in election materials in the respective constituencies contested. — Malay Mail