Fast food chain’s outlets offer discount to voters in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 7): Two SugarBun fast-food restaurant outlets here will be offering 30 per cent discount on all food products across its menu to voters on the 15th general election polling day, Nov 19.

The two SugarBun outlets are at Jalan Penrissen and at Aeon shopping mall, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce.

Their owner, Bernard Chin, said the initiative was to encourage all Malaysians, especially the youth, to come out to vote in this crucial federal election.

“Of course, as a business owner, I will also carry out my right and I hope other business owners will do the same thing, including the coffeeshop operators,” Chin told a press conference.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who was also at the press conference, said voters will only have to show the inedible ink on their finger to the counter staff and they will be entitled for the discount.

“Under this initiative, the outlets are offering 30 per cent discount on all the food products on the day of voting and customers will only have to show their finger to prove that they have voted, while stock last,” said Chong.

The state DAP chairman also hoped other restaurant and business operators will offer the same to encourage voters to come out and exercise their duty to vote.