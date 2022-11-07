Former Penampang MP joins UPKO

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 7): Former Penampang Member of Parliament Paul Nointin has joined United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (UPKO) and declared his support for Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for Penampang, Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Nointin also declared his support for PH’s candidate in Putatan, Awang Husaini Sahari.

He was among the 1,288 individuals who applied to join UPKO and their forms were handed to Ewon at Nointin’s residence in Putatan on Monday.

In his speech, Paul stated that the party’s decision for Ewon to take over the presidency of UPKO has garnered the interest of many people and he believed that the party will continue to grow under the new leadership.

“UPKO has a bright future with Ewon as the party’s president. I believe he has a clear leadership and direction for this party and for the people. That’s why I chose to join UPKO and become the Putatan Division’s sponsor,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ewon in his speech welcomed Paul and the new members into UPKO’s fold and expressed hope that former leaders as well as party members would also follow suit and rejoin the party.

“I am always ready to cooperate, serve and lead Sabah through this party and Pakatan Harapan. I am proud that I will be able to work with the former Penampang MP in continuing PH’s agenda of forming a Federal Government,” he said.

“I am also proud to be able to work with leaders in Putatan and Penampang and other Sabah leaders in demanding Sabah’s rights through PH,” he said, adding that PH Sabah has set a benchmark in their firmness to demand for Sabah’s rights.