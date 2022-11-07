GE15: GPS’ manifesto focuses on ensuring Sarawak’s stability, progress and prosperity

KUCHING (Nov 7): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has launched its election manifesto for the 15th general election (GE15) with the focus on ‘Ensuring Sarawak’s Stability, Progress and Prosperity’.

The manifesto contains a total of five main pillars, 25 thrusts and 215 commitments to drive Sarawak towards achieving a developed status by 2030.

The five main pillars are stable and resilient politics with socio-economy and finances led by farsighted leaders; introducing infrastructure and facilities development in both urban and rural areas; economic transformation and diversified revenue generation; developing human capital and upholding social justice and religious beliefs; and efficient government administration.

The 25 thrusts included ensuring Sarawak’s political stability and strength; defending the state’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) and Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) report; safeguarding Sarawakians’ rights under the federal constitution; protecting the state’s sovereignty; enhancing government services; developing basic infrastructure; and expanding the coverage and quality of basic utilities.

Other thrusts included transforming the rural areas; developing thriving towns and cities; developing human capital; expanding and improving health services; accelerating the development of key economic sectors; modernising and commercialising the agriculture sector; raising income of farmers, breeders and fishermen; and increasing the state’s income and exploring new green industries.

GPS is also committed to create business and employment opportunities; providing grants, market access and trainings to entrepreneurs; implementing inclusive policies; providing care for elderly and people with disabilities; recognising native customary rights (NCR); building affordable houses and developing more resettlement schemes; empowering women; promoting active participation of youth; developing the sports sector; and preserving and conserving the environment.

Among the pledges and commitments made in the manifesto included strengthening judicial institutions for all communities such as the Syariah Court and Sarawak Bumiputera Court; setting up a immune belt enforcement team to control rabies outbreak; building Sarawak Infectious Disease Research Centre; building road networks such as Pan Borneo Highway, Northern Coastal Highway, Sarawak-Sabah Link Road, Second Trunk Road and Sarawak Coastal Road; and providing financial aids to Chinese medium schools and missionary schools.

In the manifesto booklet that was shared with the press, GPS also listed 10 top reasons for voters to place their trust on the coalition in the coming general election, with the state government under GPS has successfully claimed the state’s rights under the MA63 and IGC report as among the reasons.

Besides that, GPS stated that the state government under GPS has also practised fair and inclusive social and economic policies, as well as increasing the revenue and income of the state government and prioritising political stability.

The GPS election manifesto was officially launched by the coalition chairman and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in a grand ceremony at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night.

Senior leaders of GPS’s component parties, namely Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) senior vice president II Senator Datuk Paul Igai were among those present during the launching ceremony.

The GPS’s election manifesto is available in four languages, namely Malay, Iban, English and Mandarin.