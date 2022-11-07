GE15: Nancy wants to involve more youths in tourism

KUCHING (Nov 7): Youth participation in tourism will be one of the main focuses for Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Santubong candidate Dato Seri Nancy Shukri during her 15th General Election (GE15) campaign.

Nancy, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said discussions are already underway to organise several programmes to enhance youths’ involvement in tourism.

“I have already discussed with three state assemblymen on the development of the projects. For youths, I will discuss this with our party’s youth chief.

“Maybe we will organise a programme such as a forum to engage with young people from this constituency so we can find out the aspirations of the young people,” she told reporters after a Pantai Damai community programme here at Waterfront Hotel today.

Nancy also pointed out her ministry has already organised programmes to enhance the involvement of youths in the tourism industry.

“Through my ministry, I have introduced a new tourism programme for young people and youths in tourism. We want to know the aspirations of young people regarding their views, how and what they expect from tourism. From there, I can interact with them (youths).

“I would like to listen to the youths of Santubong and their aspirations on the future of the tourism industry,” she said

Meanwhile, Nancy noted she had received an overwhelming response from Santubong folks.

“I did not expect to receive such a response – maybe (it is) because of my background (as someone) from this area. Many people we had met are those we already know – some even are our relatives and old neighbours.

“Yesterday, I went to visit Tanjung Datu and also many others in the villages here at the Waterfront. It is inspiring and motivating,” she said.