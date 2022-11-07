Giendam confident to wrest back Saratok despite uphill task

SARIKEI (Nov 7): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for Saratok Giendam Jonathan Tait has admitted that it is an uphill task to wrest back the parliamentary constituency which was once considered as a stronghold of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

However, he said as a local-born and with the full support from GPS component parties, he is confident that he can win back the seat for GPS.

“I feel greatly honoured and grateful to be chosen as candidate to represent GPS, hence I sincerely hope that GPS would fully utilise its resources to win the seat,” he said when interviewed by reporters during his walkabout in Saratok today.

Diendam said he fully understood the heavy responsibility attached to being a GPS candidate and is prepared to face the challenges ahead of him.

He appealed to the people of Saratok to give him a chance to serve them under GPS and pledged to do his level best with his experience as an engineer and businessman.

Asked on his mission for Saratok if he’s elected, Giendam said that he would strive to fulfil the aspirations and promises by GPS particularly those mentioned in the manifesto which was unveiled by GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday.

He believed the mission is accomplishable especially with strong cooperation from fellow GPS leaders and Krian, Kalaka and Kabong state assemblymen.

Giendam is involved in a three-cornered fight with incumbent MP, Datuk Ali Biju of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Ibil Jaya of Pakatan Harapan (PH-PKR).

Giendam is a holder of Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering degree from University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Michigan USA and Master of Business Administration from University of Southern Queensland, Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia.