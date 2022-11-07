Gold shop at KK shopping centre robbed

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 7): A gold shop at a shopping centre in the city centre was robbed by a masked man on Monday.

The incident happened about 1.30pm when the suspect wearing a hat, face mask and gloves entered the shop armed with a metal hammer.

He smashed the glass display in the shop before running away with undisclosed amount of gold jewellery.

A witness at the scene claimed that the robbery happened very fast and there was not many people in the shopping centre.

The witness stated that most of the workers and visitors who were nearby were not aware of the incident.

The shop owner chased after the suspect but failed to stop him. He then called the police.

Kota Kinabalu district assistant police chief commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah confirmed the robbery.

He said that they were still investigating and identifying the suspect as well as the total loss.

“Further investigation is ongoing under Section 392 of the Penal Code and Section 397 of the same act.

“Members of the public with information on the robbery and the suspect are urged to contact the police to assist with investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, incumbent Kota Kinabalu member of parliament Chan Foong Hin immediately went to the shopping centre to learn more about the incident after a press conference.

He added that he learnt about the incident on social media.

“When we arrived, the police had just finished their site investigation and collecting evidence.

“I spoke to and consoled the owner, who said he was not at the scene when the crime happened. As seen on the CCTV recording, the entire robbery happened in less than a minute. A well-prepared man, wearing gloves and a mask, armed with a hammer, shattered the glass on the counter and had taken as much jewellery as he could,” he said in a statement.

Chan urged the police to take stern action as the crime which occurred in broad daylight was intolerable.

He said that the culprit must be tracked down and arrested promptly.

“According to the ‘broken window theory’, visible actions of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an environment which encourages further crime and disorder, including serious crimes. We certainly cannot let this kind of environment go on.

“When the economy is bad, more and more rampant crimes will inevitably occur due to desperation. Therefore, improving the economy and people’s livelihood is at the very top of my agenda as MP, and I will continue to strive for the same,” he said.