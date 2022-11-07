GPS can decide next PM if given strong mandate, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Nov 7): Sarawak can once again be the kingmaker and decide who should be the next Prime Minister if Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) wins big in the 15th General Election (GE15), said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said however, this is only possible if Sarawakians are united in sending as many elected GPS MPs as possible to Parliament so the strong voice of Sarawak can be heard in Putrajaya.

Abang Johari pointed out during the country’s political crisis two years ago, GPS was sought for its support to determine the next prime minister following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

“GPS decided to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin (Yassin) as the new Prime Minister then for the sake of the country’s stability and if it weren’t for us, he would never have been appointed as prime minister.

“The same situation arose one year later and after consulting with GPS MPs, we decided to support Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri as the next prime minister for the good of Malaysia.

“From here, we can see that we are the ones who decide who should be the prime minister and it is for this reason that we should send a stronger voice to Parliament and God willing, we will once again be able to decide who our next prime minister should be,” he said at the Leaders Meet the People Session at Kampung Tanjung Pisang in Simunjan today.

He pointed out this general election marked the first time GPS is contesting under its own logo and that the coalition was formed after Sarawak decided to split from Barisan Nasional (BN).

According to him, the decision to form GPS was so the state has its own coalition that is able to fight for Sarawak rights in Parliament through the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He thus urged the people to be united and vote for all GPS candidates, including new face Rodiyah Sapiee who is contesting in Batang Sadong, so as to send a strong message to Putrajaya.

Abang Johari said Rodiyah, a young and educated woman candidate, was fielded by GPS as the coalition is aware of the pivotal role of women who are equally on par with men.

“We are fielding a woman candidate for the seat after another GPS woman incumbent namely Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (Batang Lupar) has decided to step down to give opportunities to young people.

“Likewise, we also have Santubong incumbent Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar who has also graciously offered to step down to pave the way for new and young leaders.

“This is the cycle in our party so that we have various layers of leaders including women, the youths and the experienced,” he said.

Rodiyah, a 44-year-old engineer, has replaced Batang Sadong incumbent Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri who has been fielded to contest in Santubong.

Among those present were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo and Rodiyah.