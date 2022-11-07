I’m not opposition candidate in Beluran, says Kiandee

BELURAN (Nov 7): Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said he is not a candidate for the opposition in Beluran.

“I am a member of Bersatu, therefore the issue of me being a candidate of the opposition does not arise. Bersatu is a component party of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and it is also an important component of Perikatan Nasional (PN) at the national level),” said the five-term Beluran Member of Parliament.

Kiandee was dropped in the line-up of GRS and Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah candidates fielded in the 15th General Election.

In a bid to defend the Beluran seat, the incumbent MP is now contesting as a PN’s candidate.

Speaking at a meet-the-people session at Kampung Muanad 3 in Beluran on Sunday night, Kiandee stressed that this is not the first time PN’s logo was used in Sabah as it was used by the coalition’s candidates in the 2020 state election.

“Some of those who won on the PN’s ticket are in the state cabinet now,” he pointed out.

According to him in the 15GE, the seats which will be contested by GRS candidates are those that will strengthen PN at the national level.

“I am confident that PN, based on the record of achievements and capabilities of its selected leaders, is the right platform to continue raising the aspirations of the Beluran community at the national level,” he added.

Kiandee said that in the previous government, PN represented a total of 46 parliamentary seats, while Barisan Nasional (BN) only had 42 seats and 12 ministers in the Federal Cabinet were from PN.

The Agriculture and Food Industry caretaker minister stressed that it is important for the main agenda in the constituency be continued so that development issues as well as the disparity in development allocations that still occur in the rural areas of Beluran can be resolved.

“Development and progress in Beluran must continue based on the vision and plans as well as the ability of the leaders. It should not be based on dirty politics and personal attacks used to weaken the opponent,” he said.

Regarding the five-cornered clash in the Beluran Parliament this election, Kiandee described it as a ‘friendly fight’ that needs to be maturely accepted by all parties.

He said the people of Sabah had experienced such “friendly” clashes in the past state elections.

He pointed out that this also happened in the Ranau Parliament which also saw a candidate from Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), a component of BN, challenging GRS’ candidate.

PBRS has gone against the BN Sabah leadership’s decision by allowing Datuk Ewon Ebin to contest in Ranau.

Kiandee said the constituents will make their choice based on the service record and abilities of the candidates who are contesting.

The Beluran parliamentary seat sees a five-cornered contest with the other candidates being Benedict Asmat (BN-Umno), Rowiena Rasid from Parti Warisan (Warisan), Hausing Samsudin @ Sudin (Pejuang) and Felix Joseph Saang from the United Kinabalu Progressive Association (UPKO) representing Pakatan Harapan.