Ismail Sabri remains Barisan Nasional’s candidate for PM, says Zahid

BAGAN DATUK (Nov 7): Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reiterated the stance that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be retained as Prime Minister if the coalition wins the 15h General Election (GE15).

He said even though Ismail Sabri did not hold the top post in the party, it should not be an issue.

“This is because the power to appoint a Prime Minister doesn’t lie in the hands of the political party, but is indeed the discretionary power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who may appoint a Prime Minister from among the Members of Parliament, a candidate whom he considers command the majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.”

The incumbent Member of Parliament of Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat said this in an interview at his residence in Kampung Sungai Nipah Darat here today.

He said this in response to the allegation that one vote for BN is equivalent to one vote for Ahmad Zahid to become Prime Minister which was being bandied about by the opposition in their campaign.

Ahmad Zahid said the opposition will use any issue that could ensure victory for them.

“What’s important is that BN needs to reach out and gain the support from the people so that it will have sufficient seats to form a government. That’s our priority,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was previously reported as saying that Ismail Sabri will remain as BN’s ‘poster boy’ and Prime Minister’s candidate in GE15 and that the coalition’s stance on the matter will not change if it wins the election. –Bernama