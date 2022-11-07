Jugah Muyang: GPS rejection a blessing in disguise for Lubok Antu

LUBOK ANTU (Nov 7): Lubok Antu incumbent Jugah Muyang believes his membership in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and nomination as a Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate in the 15th general election shows that he was a performing elected representative.

He said it was evident that the party knows that he is still popular among voters in Lubok Antu and that they still want him as their member of parliament.

“I am an elected representative who delivers and everybody in Lubok Antu parliamentary area knows that and because of that, Bersatu fielded me as candidate for the Lubok Antu seat,” he told The Borneo Post.

On why he was revealed as a PN candidate only four days before the GE15 nomination day, he said that Bersatu knew that he was interested in joining Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) initially.

And since GPS rejected him, he needed to find other platforms since he still wants to serve the people and still wants to bring more improvement in terms of development to Lubok Antu as an elected representative

“Bersatu thus told me that if GPS does not accept me, then they are willing to accept me and field me as their candidate. I am also a local here who knows the Lubok Antu area very well,” he said.

He felt that contesting as a Bersatu member under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner was a blessing in disguise because if he is re-elected and if PN forms the federal government after the polls, he would have direct access to many things, including federal funds.

“Lubok Antu voters will enjoy good service from me because I am directly with a national coalition. With the access to federal funding, I can be a very good MP for Lubok Antu because I bring more development to my area,” he said.

Jugah is one of three Bersatu members contesting in Sarawak. The others are Datuk Ali Biju in Saratok and Duke Janting in Bintulu.

The only successful independent candidate in the 2018 general election in Sarawak, Jugah, is embroiled in a four-cornered fight this election.

He is facing Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Roy Angau Gingkoi and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidate Langga Lias.

In the months leading to the polls, Jugah had applied to join GPS’s Parti Rakyat Sarawak but was apparently rejected.