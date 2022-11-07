Lahad Datu pair win Borneo Safari International Off-Road Challenge title

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 7): Former champion Wong Su Bin and co-driver Rudia Yanyah Nge Nre kept their composure to clinch the coveted 30th Borneo Safari International Off-Road Challenge title here on Sunday.

The Lahad Datu pair fought off their closest challengers and held on to a mere single point throughout all 18 SS (Special Stage) lead en route to taking home the illustrious Borneo Safari Challenge Trophy and prizes worth more than RM85,000, including RM10,000 cash prize.

When met after the 2022 Borneo Safari closing dinner ceremony at Hakka Hall in Likas, near here, the 2012 winner said “This is my second Borneo Safari title and it is a sweet achievement that goes on par with the feeling of winning my first BS ten years ago.

“At first I wasn’t planning on joining Borneo Safari this year but changed my mind on the last second.

The car we used to compete here belonged to a customer of ours which we have to retune the engine due to it being underpowered.

“We took the lead somewhere past midway through the championship and forced to hold on to our lead each Special Stage (SS) with the other teams pushing us to the absolute limit. Thankfully we did the bare minimum point in the final SS in Kg Piasau to hold on the one-point victory.

“On behalf of the team, I would like to thank our sponsors, family and friends for their continuous support during the championship as well as an excellent job to the Borneo Safari organising committee and Sabah Four Wheel Dive Association (SFWDA) for organising such a challenging Borneo Safari this year after two years in hiatus due to Covid-19,” said Wong.

Roland Liew Sue Khiong and co-driver Sajeymee Janish had their attempt at the championship cut short despite closing the gap in the final few SS rounds. The Kota Kinabalu duo was forced to finish second place with 1,249 points.

They took home a pair of trophies and prizes worth more than RM54,000 including RM5,000 cash whereas the combination of Lee Thau Loi and Hellary Soubin finished a distant third place on 1,227 points, receiving trophies and around RM37,000 worth of prizes including RM3,000 cash.

The 29th Borneo Safari winner, Liew Fui Kong finished a respectable fourth place this year despite competing without his trusty co-driver, Agustinus Ara, who was unable to compete due to injury.

The two-time champion opted to compete with a new face, Yong Yee Lon and the newly formed partnership proved to be successful as they garnered a total of 1,216 points to take home trophies and prizes worth RM22,000.

The pairing of Koo Fui Loong and Lesun Lee Siong @ Victor Lee capped off the top five standing on 1,130 points, receiving trophies and prizes worth more than RM10,000 for their efforts.

Another two-time Borneo Safari winner, Lo Fui Min and Aleshen Lo Xiuen Lung only able to finish sixth place after encountering two DNFs midway the championship due to mechanical issues.

The pairings of Chang Ket Vui-Alexander Chang, Ye Yong Chung-Liew Su Cheung, Baharuhom KK Sogon-Lamsari Baktiar and Yap Swee Siong-Norlee Yap Wei Zhi finished seventh to tenth places respectively.

A total of 24 teams took part in the competition’s 30th edition through 18 toughly made SS courses situated along the convoy’s route around Kota Belud where they vied for the mouth-watering prizes worth more than RM250,000.

SFWDA president Faez Nordin congratulated all the winners and the participants of the off-road expedition where a record breaking 1,220 participants comprising of around 470 vehicles took part.

He also thanked Isuzu Malaysia Sdn Bhd for becoming the Diamond Sponsor as well as UMW Grantt International Sdn Bhd for continuing their support as the Platinum Sponsor.

Also present at the closing dinner were Istana Seri Kinabalu Secretary for Communication, Datuk Haji Mohd Rashid Dato’ Mohd Tahir; Isuzu Malaysia Sdn Bhd Chief Operation Officer representative, Masaki Terashima and UMW Grantt International Sdn Bhd General Manager Mohd Asri Jusoh.