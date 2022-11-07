Let down by Baru, Umpang aims to restore PKR’s reputation in Selangau

SELANGAU (Nov 7): Selangau PKR candidate Umpang Sabang claims that he was prompted to contest for the seat due to his disappointment in the incumbent, Baru Bian, who won in the 2018 polls as the party’s state liaison chief.

“We feel neglected by him (Baru) after he was elected and Selangau voters voted for him because he represented PKR at the time. I feel so angry at what Baru has done,” he said when contacted.

Baru had left PKR during the so-called ‘Sheraton Move’ in February 2020 and joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in May that year.

Umpang said because of Baru’s failure to perform as MP for Selangau, the PKR name was tarnished and he wanted to restore the PKR brand in the eyes of the voters.

If he wins the people’s mandate, Umpang said he will do his best to help the assemblymen whose areas are under the Selangau parliamentary seat although all of them are currently Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) assemblymen.

Selangau’s state constituencies are Tamin and Kakus, which are represented by Christopher Gira Sambang and Datuk John Sikie Tayai respectively.

“Whatever development is needed by the people of Selangau, I will give my allocation to help them, despite them being GPS assemblymen. I will put my political allegiance aside. What is important for me is that the people are well taken care of,” he said.

He also said that he has many agenda in his manifesto in which he thinks can help the people of Selangau because he is a local from the area.

Thus for him, voters of Selangau should give PKR another chance by voting for him because voters should realise that Baru’s neglect of the area should not be seen as the PKR’s doing.

It was revealed last month that Baru will not be defending Selangau but will instead contest in Lawas.

Baru polled 11,228 votes to win with a slim majority of 486 votes against the Barisan Nasional candidate Rita Insol in the 2018 general election.

This election, Umpang will be up against GPS candidate Edwin Banta and an independent candidate Henry Joseph.