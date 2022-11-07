Lukanisman: One-term report card proof of my commitment to Sibuti

MIRI (Nov 7): Lukanisman Awang Sauni believes that his one-term report card as MP is proof of his commitment of bringing continuous development to Sibuti parliamentary constituency.

In stating this, the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth deputy chief is also ready for any open debate to be called by his challengers throughout the 14 days of campaigning, should there be any issue arising that requires further clarification.

“I’m ready to provide a space to interact. At least the people can see my abilities.

“Also, I assure all that I would never resort to character assassination. Instead, I will focus on what Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can offer through its candidate, and also their performance at grassroots level,” he said when met at Bekenu Community Hall near here Saturday, which was the nomination centre for the 15th general election (GE15) candidates for Sibuti.

Lukanisman’s challengers are Zulhaidah Suboh of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), and Bobby William of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS).

When approached Zulhaidah, also PKR Women Sarawak chief and PKR Sibuti chairperson, said she would strive to create a new politic landscape in Sarawak.

“Women are the pillar of the political change in Malaysia, as the majority of voters are women.

“I will continue my agenda of fighting for the installation and improvement of basic facilities and infrastructures in Sibuti, highlighting the dilapidated school issues, and addressing women’s welfare matters.”

Bobby, who is PBDS president, described himself as ‘the voice of Sibuti constituents, particularly the Dayak community’.

“Besides aiming to end the water supply woes in Sibuti, I would want to give my fullest towards providing the best for the people in Sibuti,” he said.