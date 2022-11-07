Make polling day eve a public holiday so more people can vote, says STU president

KUCHING (Nov 7): The eve of polling day for the 15th General Election should be made a public holiday to enable more people to come out and vote, said Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) president Kullin Djayang.

He said a special holiday on November 18 is most needed in Sarawak due to the state’s geographical conditions and the fact that many teachers are working in areas far from their polling centres.

“There are times when the teachers would need a certain period of time to go out to vote and then return to their teaching stations, especially those in rural schools.

“There are teachers whose polling stations are in other divisions or other states – what more to say about those Sarawakian teachers posted outside the state,” he said.

In saying this, Kullin added STU supports the proposal made by the Congress of Unions of Employees in Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) for registered voters in the country to fully exercise their rights.

Kullin added even though teachers can utilise their ‘cuti rehat khas’ (CRK) for this purpose, it would be better if it was utilised instead for personal use, especially during emergencies.

“The general election is held once in five years. If the polling day eve is made a special holiday, this would facilitate the movement of teachers to exercise their voting rights.

“Nevertheless, I remind teachers to plan their journey well and be safe when they go out to vote and vote wisely,” he said.

According to press reports, Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat said the union proposed the government declare Nov 18 as a special public holiday so Malaysians can travel to the required locations to cast their votes on November 19.

Though polling day falls on a Saturday, Adnan explained an additional day off on the eve of polling day should be given as a majority of Malaysians do not vote where their workplace is located.

Adnan added although employees are eligible to take their annual leave, Cuepacs is concerned as there are employers who do not allow their workers to go on leave much earlier to return to their polling locations.