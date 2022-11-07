Man killed after car crashes into tree in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 7): A man was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a tree at Jalan Paradom here today.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesman said the deceased was identified as Augustine Langan Pas from Rumah Pas at Sungai Sian in Bintangor.

He said nine personnel from Sibu central station were rushed to the scene after being notified of the incident at 7.42am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that there was accident involving a car driven by a man that crashed into a tree.

“The impact of the crash had caused serious damage to the front part of the car,” he said in a statement.

The spokesman said the rescuers managed to extricate the victim from the car.

“The victim was, however, pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics,” he added.

He said the body of the deceased was handed over to the police for further action.