Man suffers broken leg in collision with car at Jalan Miri-Bintulu

LIMBANG (Nov 7): A 25-year-old motorcyclist suffered a broken right leg and open wound on his head after he was thrown off his machine in an accident near a private medical centre at Jalan Miri-Bintulu yesterday.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri officer Mirwan Shah Masri in a statement said a team of four personnel led by Hairilzan Morshidi rushed to the scene after being notified of the incident by the Miri Hospital at 6.25pm.

“Upon arrival, the team went down to check on the situation at the scene and found a 25-year-old man suffered a broken right leg and an open wound on his head,” he said.

According to the victim, he was heading towards Bintulu from Miri when he was hit by a car which suddenly came out of a junction near the private medical centre.

The victim was given early treatment at the scene before he was sent to Miri Hospital by APM team.

The operation ended at 7.01pm.