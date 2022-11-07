No sabotage against Willie in Puncak Borneo, assure GPS state reps

KUCHING (Nov 7): The assemblymen for Tarat, Mambong and Serembu have assured all that there would be no backstabbing among Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) members in Puncak Borneo in the 15th general election (GE15).

Stressing this further, Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn hailed PBB as a disciplined party whose members always abide by the party’s principles.

“Most of all, it’s because we are fighting for Sarawak. This is what people must understand.

“We are not just fighting for an individual, but we are also fighting for Sarawak because we are GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak),” he told reporters after the announcement of candidates for Puncak Borneo parliamentary seat in Siburan, near here Saturday.

GPS is fielding incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin in this GE15, a move many claim had disappointed other lobbyists and their supporters.

Adding on, Sagah said should there be any indication of backstabbing, they would sit down together with the lobbyists and talk things out.

“I believe they (lobbyists) are all very reasonable people, and they will be able to support the party because that is what the party is all about.”

Sagah also said there was no reason why GPS could not win in Puncak Borneo, given that all the assemblymen are from GPS and they would be helping Willie throughout his campaign.

“Aside from that, our candidate (Willie) is not new; he is also already popular in the area. I believe the people will still remember his contributions,” said Sagah, who is Tarat assemblyman.

He also assured all that everyone would still have to work very hard, which was the norm for PBB in every election.

In his remarks, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh called upon everyone in PBB, and GPS in general, to “just forget whatever past differences and disputes”, and to focus on helping GPS win Puncak Borneo.

“Let us all give our full support to our candidate because we want to make sure that we can achieve what we want Sarawak to be.

“Like what our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) has said, we all must strive to empower and uplift Sarawak – that is very important.

“So, we appeal to all voters in Puncak Borneo to give their full support to GPS,”he said.

Expressing the same sentiment, Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil regarded Puncak Borneo as not an individual battle, but one for that very parliamentary constituency, and Sarawak as a whole.

“Thus, it is very important that everyone must work together. We understand that in democracy, many people are interested to become candidates but in GPS, it is not about an individual.

“Now, most important (thing) is we work together, and we can achieve a handsome victory in Puncak Borneo,” said the Mambong assemblyman.

Dr Jerip also said they had met with the lobbyists and they were all willing to work together.

When met, Willie said a GPS victory in Puncak Borneo would “not be a victory for only Willie, but also for GPS” to send its representatives to Parliament with a bigger voice and a stronger participation at federal level.

“The victory is also for the people of Sarawak. And if sabotage happens, it would not be a sabotage against me as a candidate, but also a sabotage against GPS,” he said.

Willie also expressed his gratitude to the Premier, as well as to Sagah, Dr Jerip and Miro for giving him the opportunity to continue his struggle in Puncak Borneo, as well as to lift and fly the GPS flag.

Willie also thanked the lobbyists for their support, saying they all had the potential and would get the opportunity one day.