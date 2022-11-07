Over 60 players vie for S’wak ATF U14 Series

KUCHING (Nov 7): More than 60 players from 12 countries are expected to play at the Sarawak 15th Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) 14 & Under Series from Nov 13 to 19.

Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) president Dato Patrick Liew said this will be the fourth international tournament organised by the association following the reopening of international borders.

The tournament is divided into two categories namely boys with 41 participants and girls 21.

Malaysia has the most entries with 13 boys and nine girls, followed by Singapore (12 boys and one girl), Hong Kong (five boys and one girl), South Korea (three boys and six girls), Vietnam (three boys and two boys), Cambodia (one boy), India (one boy), Japan (one boy) and Thailand (one girl).

One boy from Belgium and one boy from United States of America, both of whom are domiciled in Asia, will also be participating.

“Players from Sarawak will also be playing, representing Malaysia. Tournaments such as this is good to develop junior tennis players and also to enable them to earn enough points to meet the criteria to play in Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup qualifiers, ” Liew told a press conference yesterday.

On a related matter, he feared that high air fares may affect the number of foreign players taking part.

He said air fares for return air fare from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching, for example, could reach more than RM1,000.

“I did indicate to Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah. who is Minister in charge of sports and tourism, that this is not good for international tournaments. Hopefully, a solution can be found,” he said.

Meanwhile, SLTA is also eyeing to organise the 16&U Series, a new tournament by ATF. Sarawak aims to be one of the states in Malaysia to organise the event, since it has been proposed that four tournaments under this series will be hosted in Malaysia.

Other states interested are Perak and Malacca.

The press conference also saw the handing over of sponsorship from Lea Sports Centre fot the Sarawak 15th ATF 14 & Under Series.

Lea Sports Centre has been a loyal supporter of SLTA for about 20 years.

Lea Group of Companies managing director Raymond Sim said SLTA is one of the most active sport associations in the state.