PRS makes very good decision in nominating Doris for Sri Aman, says Uggah

KUCHING (Nov 7): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has made a very good decision in nominating its Women chief Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Sri Aman parliamentary seat, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also GPS election director, said Doris is not only a very knowledgeable person, but also a firm and capable candidate as she has walked the many kilometres in politics.

“Doris has all the qualities to be your leader to lead you to a far brighter future. During the 15th general election (GE15), you and the voters of Sri Aman should not waste your votes on the opposition.

“In the recent state election, you had chosen to vote for all six GPS candidates in the division. These indicate you all want development, you all want progress. Please repeat such wise decision in the Sri Aman and Engkilili constituencies in GE15, ” he said at a gathering of PRS Women Sri Aman constituency at a restaurant in Simanggang today.

The gathering was attended by more than 1,000 people, predominantly women.

Meanwhile, Uggah said Sri Aman Division is on the verge of better things to happen with the creation of the Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada) by the GPS government under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He asserted that Abang Johari had allocated a budget of RM1.5 billion for Sada to carry out its various development plans and programmes.

“This is how GPS looks after the people, in particular those in the rural areas and this is just one of the many initiatives,” he added.