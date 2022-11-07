PSB’s Lau says no guaranteed victory for DAP in Sibu, Lanang in GE15

SIBU (Nov 7): It will not be a guaranteed victory for the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the two Chinese-majority seats here, Sibu and Lanang in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15) compared to the general election in 2018, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Lanang candidate Priscilla Lau.

She said after going around the Lanang constituency, people had been airing their grievances and the sentiments at present were nothing like that of the 2018 election when most people subscribed to the notion for a change of government.

“Rakyat are very tired already. The heatwave came from the public (back in 2018) when everywhere you turned to, people talked about voting for a change.

“But this time, voters seem to be different. Maybe due to the pandemic and after all the political changes, people feel that it is no longer worth it to support DAP,” she told a press conference at the PSB Bawang Assan Service Centre here today.

Lau asserted that Sarawakians had awakened and they would not buy just any promises made by politicians.

Lau pointed out that electorates these days were better informed and they knew what their elected representatives should deliver.

According to her, some voters in Lanang have lamented about not having seen the incumbent Alice Lau around in the constituency.

“I hear it not just one time but a lot of times because they (constituents of Lanang) don’t see her (Alice). An elected representative must be with the people. You’re paid to represent them, to do the job for them.

“She (Alice) lives in Malaya because her family is over there. Everyone knows it. I was born here. I do everything here. My office is here. My businesses are here. I am the right person to represent in this area,” she stressed.

Given this, she urged voters of Lanang to give her the mandate come Nov 19 so that PSB, a local-based party can fight for them.