Put your trust in Anwar to be next prime minister, Dr Yii tells voters

KUCHING (Nov 7): Bandar Kuching incumbent Dr Kelvin Yii hopes that the people will put their trust in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the country’s next prime minister.

Dr Yii, who is defending the seat in the 15th general election (GE15), pointed out that apart from being a former deputy prime minister, Anwar was once recognised as the best finance minister in Asia.

“Who do we trust to help our country face the uncertainty next year? Do we trust (Dato Seri Ahmad) Zahid Hamidi or (Dato Sri) Ismail Sabri, or do we trust (Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim and PH (Pakatan Harapan)?” he asked during a political talk at Pine Square in MJC here last night.

He urged the people to make their decision carefully before casting their votes on Nov 19.

He also hoped that the people will choose a clean government that believes in an inclusive society, taking care of the welfare of everyone, regardless of race or religion.

“You can see what we (PH) have done in the 22 months that no other government could do as many things like us.”

Meanwhile, Stampin incumbent Chong Chieng Jen said that the reformation started by the PH government in 2018 should be seen as a start of the reform journey of the country and therefore, it should not go to waste.