Sarawak records 459 Covid-19 cases, 1 death in Epid Week 44

KUCHING (Nov 7): Sarawak recorded 459 Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 44, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This is a slight increase compared to the 389 cases in the previous Epid Week.

It added one death from the coronavirus was also recorded in Sibu.

“Of the 459 cases, 446 cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms,” said SDMC.

The committee said Kuching district continued to record the highest number of cases with 192, followed by Sibu (55), Miri (52), Bintulu (31), Samarahan (22), Bau (15), Serian (14) and Sarikei (11).

Districts which recorded single-digit cases were Mukah with eight cases; Kapit (7); Dalat (6); Kanowit, Limbang, Lawas and Lubok Antu (4); Beluru, Pakan, Julau, Subis and Asajaya (3); Betong, Marudi and Bukit Mabong (2); and one case each in Simunjan, Song, Meradong, Pusa, Telang Usan, Selangau and Kabong.