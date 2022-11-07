Shafie does not want to fight with Mahathir

LAHAD DATU (Nov 7): Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Adpal sees no point in arguing with Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad over the latter’s opinion about the party.

“It is up to him … that is his right to say. I do not want to fight with him,” said Shafie in Lahad Datu on Monday.

Shafie who is on the campaign trail for Warisan said this when asked to comment on Tun Mahathir’s statement that Warisan had lost its support in Sabah.

“I have said before that Warisan does not want to collaborate with any party. There are even allegations that I am Mahathir’s crony but I am being challenged by Pejuang’s candidate in Semporna (this 15GE).

“Pejuang/GTA has also fielded candidates in areas Warisan is contesting,” he pointed out.

“What is important is that the rakyat will be the one to determine whether it is true or not that Warisan has lost its support in Sabah. Who will ensure that the candidates in Lahad Datu, Semporna or Kota Kinabalu win? It is the rakyat, not Tun Mahathir,” said Shafie.

He also pointed out that if it was not for Warisan MPs from Sabah, Pakatan Harapan would not have the numbers to form the government in the last general election.

On Sunday after launching the Pejuang Sabah chapter, Tun Mahathir was asked during a press conference about the possibility of GTA working with Warisan to form the federal government.

Tun Mahathir replied, “I do not know, I think Warisan does not even have enough candidates. Warisan is very new and is not known in Peninsular Malaysia. It is known as a Sabah party and now in Sabah it has lost its support, many of its former YBs have left the party. So what can Warisan do? Nothing.”

Meanwhile Shafie when asked to comment about his campaign trail which started on Saturday said that the support he received was encouraging and he is confident that it will be translated into votes for Warisan.

On the response of young voters to Warisan, he said it was very good not only because of the party but also because its candidates are young people.

Almost 70 per cent of Warisan’s candidates are young individuals, said Shafie.

Warisan is contesting 53 parliamentary seats nationwide in the GE15.