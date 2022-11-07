Soon Koh challenges GPS to offer full scholarships for UTS students

SIBU (Nov 7): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has challenged Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to offer full scholarships for students of University Technology Sarawak (UTS) here.

Wong, who is standing in Sibu this general election, said there was nothing for Assistant Minister for Education, Innnovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee to brag about when Yayasan Sarawak, under the GPS government, is now offering half scholarships for UTS students.

“Has PSB been given the choice by the people, we will give full scholarship (to UTS students) and he (Dr Annuar) only gave half. He (Dr Annuar) said (when UTS was) under me, UTS was for rich students. Now with the tuition fees at between RM35,000 and RM40,000 per course, still many Bumiputera students cannot afford.

“I’d urge the government to give full scholarship for students particularly for Malays and Bumiputera students to enter. This is a private university.

“If I were given a chance, I would give full scholarship to students studying at UTS. Yayasan Sarawak is cash rich, I must say, and I know. They could send students overseas and students could study at Cambridge with RM600,000 given per student. Yayasan Sarawak is very rich, they should give full scholarship for students studying at UTS,” he said at a press conference at his service centre here today.

He was responding to the remarks made by Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, during the GPS ceramah here last night. Nangka is one of the three state seats under the Sibu parliametary constituency. The other two being Bawang Assan and Pelawan.

According to Wong, Dr Annuar seemed to imply that the enrolment of student at UTS was low under him previously. Wong used to head the UTS Board.

“When I was the chairman of the board of UTS, it was run by Edusar Resources Sdn Bhd. We aimed to have this self-funded university, and whatever shortcomings will be subsidised by the state financial office.

“When Dr Annuar came in, UTS went to Yayasan Sarawak. They raised the timber royalty from 80 sen to RM50 and have a lot of money. Therefore, Dr Annuar said the tuition fees were reduced to half.

“Under that circumstance, students enrolment increases and he said this is due to his credits. He meant to say he’s so efficient to increase enrolment through half tuition fees.

“He said he took over from someone and he couldn’t even mention my name. He’s very demeaning,” said the Bawang Assan assemblyman.

Wong pointed out that the Sarawak goverment can afford to offer full scholarship for UTS students.

If he is given the mandate on Nov 19, Wong said he would not just offer full scholarship but will strive to attract more international students to the university here.

“Education is sacred for the development of human resources. We should not politicise education. The development of human resources is vital for the development of Sarawak.

“Dr Annuar has portrayed himself as a hero. If this is so, why half (scholarship)? Should be full (scholarship)!” he stressed.

Wong added that Yayasan Sarawak would spend over half a million ringgit for one student to study abroad, and he said such amount could be better used to offer 20 students full scholarship locally.