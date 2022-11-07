Special committee to monitor huge impact projects in Penampang proposed

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 7): Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for Penampang, Datuk Ewon Benedick, proposed that a special and monitoring committee be set up for huge impact projects that will be implemented in the constituency.

The UPKO vice president said the setting up of the committee was one of his aspirations for the constituents in Penampang this coming election and is part of his effort to find the best solution to major issues in the district, including the flood problem.

“The committee will be chaired by the Member of Parliament for Penampang and its members will be from various government departments and agencies, non-government organizations and those involved in the projects being implemented.

“Among them will be the Public Works Department, the Drainage and Irrigation department, the District Council, consultants, contractors who are given the responsibility of implementing the project, village representatives, non-governmental organizations that have expertise in river matters and people’s organizations that fight for people’s rights must sit in the committee.

“I believe that many of the people’s problems can be solved at the district level if we can meet consistently. If there are issues beyond the control of this committee, then it is my responsibility as a Member of Parliament for Penampang to raise them to the House of Representatives or to the Cabinet,” he said when speaking at Kg Nosoob Penampang on Monday night.

The committee would ensure that the plans and implementation of high-impact projects take into account the needs of the affected people, ensuring that the contractors of these projects such as the Pan Borneo highway are responsible for damages to drainage when carrying out their work, he said.

The committee, he stressed, will also ensure that post-flood services and assistance or compensation payments due to land acquisition for public projects are carried out transparently and fairly.