UOB expands retail offerings across Asean with exclusive tie-ups

KUCHING: UOB cardholders in Malaysia can look forward to exciting deals and offerings in travel, retail and dining as the bank expands its partnerships with top brands across the region.

These partnerships are in line with UOB’s sharpened purpose of building the future of Asean, serving and connecting more than seven million customers across the region, when the acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer banking businesses in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam is completed.

They will also reinforce UOB’s existing strong position in Asean, with the bank’s total year-to-date billings in the region growing by almost 30 per cent year-on-year in September 2022 as borders reopen region-wide.

This is more than 10 per cent higher versus pre-Covid levels in 2019. UOB’s total year-to-date cross-border billings also experienced more than 80 per cent year-on-year growth during the same period.

Given projections of an estimated 430 million more passengers flying into the Asia Pacific this year compared to 2021, UOB is well-positioned via these partnerships to capitalise on the resurgent travel outlook for the region.

Working with established names such as Singapore Airlines (SIA), The MICHELIN Guide, Club21 and Shopee, the bank further augments its rewards programme for UOB customers by offering cross-border discounts, attractive rewards and unique experiences to UOB cardholders in the region.

These deals can be accessed via the UOB Mighty app and UOB’s the Travel Insider, a one-stop platform that aims to inspire customers to pick up ideas, guides and tips for their trips via featured key opinion leaders, as well as personalise their holiday itineraries with the best deals for flights, accommodation, packages and activities.

“Every customer is unique, and at UOB, we are continuously expanding our catalogue of deals and rewards to ensure that there is an abundance of choices for every lifestyle, passion and need,” UOB’s Group Personal Financial Services head Jacquelyn Tan said.

“We are honoured and excited about the strength of the brands that are coming on board, and the exclusive privileges they are extending to our customers across the region.

“Our partners share our ambition to serve consumers living in and connecting within Asean, and this is how we differentiate ourselves as a true regional bank, where geographical borders are not limiting factors to us providing the best rewards to our cardholders across the region.

UOB Malaysia’s managing director and country head of Personal Financial Services Ronnie Lim said that they are excited to expand their partnership with these regional brands to ensure that they continue to offer a robust suite of regional and local deals that is relevant to their cardholders.

“This includes Citi cardholders, who have recently been transferred to UOB following the completion of our acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer banking business,” Lim added.

“All our cardholders can look forward to more benefits, a wider range of privileges and an enhanced rewards redemption programme as we leverage our expanded partner ecosystem.”

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) inked in October 2022, UOB and SIA will explore developing a co-branded credit card for customers in Thailand, where cardholders will be able to enjoy benefits such as earning attractive KrisFlyer miles per dollar spend and travel-related privileges.

To offer existing UOB customers in Asean an even more rewarding banking journey, there are also plans to offer enhanced privileges, such as more miles rewards based on their banking segment tier and miles rewards when they achieve certain banking milestones.

The MOU will also expand the range of perks for customers through exciting promotional offers to be launched over the coming months.