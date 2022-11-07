Urda’s scope goes beyond infrastructure projects, says Nanta

KAPIT (Nov 7): The scope of Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda) goes beyond infrastructure projects, says Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

According to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) candidate for Kapit in the 15th general election (GE15), the agency’s board of directors has set up nine sub-committees covering various aspects of social-economic development.

“Each committee is chaired by a YB (elected representative).

“So, Urda is not only about infrastructure and amenity projects, in that the sub-committees would be looking into other socio-economic development areas.

“With good networking between the state and federal governments, Urda is out to facilitate all these development.

“Working as a GPS team, we believe we can achieve our key goals, meant to benefit the people,” he said in a statement.

Nonetheless, Nanta assured all that expediting infrastructure development would still be under Urda’s focus.

“Already, many projects have reached completion, with some still on-going and others, still in planning stage,” he added.

On GE15, Nanta regarded any election as ‘a serious matter, as it would determine the future of the nation’.

“Regardless who his opponents are, I take elections seriously.

“For GE15, I would be holding the campaign drive covering villages and longhouses across the constituency.

“I would want to engage the constituents at the ‘Meet The People’ sessions to be run in Kapit and Song districts throughout the two-week campaigning’; I want to explain to them government policies and services, and also to address issues.

“I will also utilise social media for my campaign,” he said.

Nanta is seeking a mandate to serve as Kapit MP for the sixth term. For the GE15, he is up against Khusyairy Pangkas of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Robert Saweng of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS).