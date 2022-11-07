‘We are here for you’, Fatimah consoles para athletes

KUCHING (Nov 7): Sarawak Para athletes should not despair and feel discouraged because they did not achieve their mission. The state contingent was seeking to become overall champions for a record 14th time at Para Sukma XX MSN in Kuala Lumpur from Nov 1 to 6.

Instead, they should still be proud for finishing second in the latest edition of Para Sukma. Those comforting words came from Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah who applauded them for giving their best for Sarawak.

“To me, you are still the best and our achievement is still satisfactory because we have won 146 medals (50 gold, 47 silver, 49 bronze) which is more when compared to Sabah who had 125 medals (50-47-49).

“I believe and am confident that everyone has tried their best but there are events dropped due to athletes from other states withdrawing and wrongly registering, among them, nine events were dropped in athletics,” she said at the thanksgiving and appreciation dinner hosted for the Sarawak contingent at Pearl Point Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

“Furthermore, we have broken some meet and national records in swimming, powerlifting and athletics,” Fatimah stressed and went on to praise record breakers such as Galang Jabai, Jap Soon Hung, Kho Zhen Wei, Azlan Mos, Mohd Fuad Alen, Bryan Juency Gustin and Nicodemus Manggoi Moses.

She also highlighted that Sarawak can also take pride in finishing as top in the three sports of tenpin bowling, powerlifting and boccia.

The minister also gane the assurance that all para athletes will continue to receive aid and support from the Sarawak government and her Ministry in development programmes for para athletes.

“Look at this Para Sukma, we have our Deputy Minister of Community Welfare Development Muhammad Razi Sitam as our chef-de-mission to look after our athletes and officials.

“You are not alone. We are here for you,” she pledged.

Also present were Muhammad Razi Sitam, Sarawak Social Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad and Youth and Sports Department Sarawak director Lamat Nyalau.