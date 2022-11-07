Who’s your pick for PM? Chong asks Abang Johari

KUCHING (Nov 7): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has asked Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to name who he will back for prime minister after the 15th general election.

Chong said history has shown that GPS would partner with Umno, the backbone party of Barisan Nasional (BN), to form the federal government and this was also evident during the political crises hitting the country over the past two years.

“You (Abang Johari) are a leader of a coalition contesting in 31 parliamentary constituencies and we all know that 31 out of the total of 222 seats in Parliament do not have the majority (to form the federal government).

“Definitely he has his choice of prime ministerial candidate and so, who is that person?,” the Stampin candidate said at a press conference here.

By not considering Pakatan Harapan’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH), Chong said Abang Johari would have to choose between Umno president Dato Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Umno vice president Datuk Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is the caretaker prime minister, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin or Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang from Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

Referring to Abang Johari’s recent remark: ‘My face is not like Zahid. So, a vote for GPS is never like a vote for Umno’, Chong said: “He may not look like Zahid, (but) his heart is with him (Zahid) and Umno.”

Abang Johari had made the remark on Sunday when asked about the opposition’s move to connect GPS and Umno, and if the national party could become a liability for the state coalition this election.

Chong also alleged that GPS’s election manifesto launched Sunday night, still needed Zahid’s agreement.

DAP has been harping on GPS’ relationship with Umno in the run up to the polls, amping it up further with election banners and paraphernalia targeted at the coalition and Zahid when the campaign period started.

Zahid was acquitted of 40 charges in court of receiving bribes from a company to extend its foreign visa system contract in September but is still facing other corruption charges.