Zahid: BN’s rivals resorting to untruths to garner support for want of a better offer to voters

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 7): Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi accused today the coalition’s rivals of playing up sentiments and resorting to unfounded accusations to manipulate electoral support because they could not offer voters a better proposition.

As campaigning for the general election heats up, Zahid said a trustworthy administrative record, fulfilled promises and better political promotions should have been highlighted.

Instead, Zahid said BN’s opponents continued to peddle falsehoods to conceal their weaknesses and failures to garner support.

“They belittle their opponents as if they are worse off than them and resort to baseless accusations for the sake of a vote.

“The reality is that they themselves are not welcomed by the majority of voters who desire moderation and reject political extremism.

“If our political opponents continue to promote such political manoeuvres without proof, then it stands to reason that the people will reject such groups,” he said in a lengthy Facebook post.

Zahid said political moderation should be promoted instead, since some were already playing up religious sentiments that challenged the limits of ethnic tolerance.

He also took a swipe at several former ministers, in particular the one who invited the ire of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong when the Emergency Ordinances were revoked without royal assent.

While not referring to anyone by name, Zahid is believed to be referring to former law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan who had in July 2021 announced in Parliament that the government had decided not to extend the period of Emergency and its accompanying Ordinances when this had not yet been approved by His Majesty.

“Democracy does not mean one is free to simply make accusations. Democracy means having a voice to offer and give a better choice.

“Therefore, it is crucial that we reject politics based on falsehoods for the country’s future, stability and harmony,” he said.

Malaysia heads to the polls on November 19. – Malay Mail