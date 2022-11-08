176 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 8): Sabah recorded 176 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with three districts reporting two-digit infections.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the capital city topped the list with 78 cases followed by Lahad Datu (19), Tuaran (15) and Papar (12).

“Beaufort, Beluran, Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Kota Belud, Kuala Penyu, Pitas, Ranau, Sipitang, Tambunan, Telupid, Tenom and Tongod did not report any case in the past 24 hours.

“The number of daily infections is almost the same as yesterday, just two cases lower. However this figure comes from a much larger sample of tests of 2,076 but with a positivity rate that drops to 8.48 per cent,” he said.

A total of 170 from the 176 cases are in Category 1 and 2, five in Category 3 and one in Category 5.