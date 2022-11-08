Abg Jo: State govt to continue development projects

KUCHING (Nov 8): The Sarawak government will continue to implement development projects, including in the state’s coastal areas, through its established development agencies, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the development of coastal areas would be implemented through the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (Irsda).

“Under Irsda, we have allocated RM1.5 billion including the Sebangan Bajong Scheme up to Kampung Tanjung Pisang which will be implemented by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

“We have a more organised and long-term development and in these areas here, namely Simunjan, Gedong, Asajaya and Sebuyau, there is bright potential especially when we develop our new economy based on green energy such as algae-based biofuel production later,” he said at the Leaders Meet the People Session at Kampung Tanjung Pisang in Simunjan yesterday.

Abang Johari later officiated the Kampung Tanjung Pisang Darul Amilin Mosque which was originally a surau built in 1970 courtesy of the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Ahmad Urai Abang Muhideen and then in 1996, through funds allocated by Sebuyau assemblyman Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

In 2017, the mosque was rebuilt on the same site under the allocation of funds from Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris. It was completed in 2018.