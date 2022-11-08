After Dr Mahathir alleges secret talks with Umno, Anwar says he’s too busy with DAP and Amanah

JOHOR BARU (Nov 8): Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim rejected Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s claim that he has a secret arrangement with Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for the 15th general election (GE15).

The PKR president also accused the Gerakan Tanah Air chief as well as Perikatan Nasional’s Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang of conspiring to manufacture the allegation to undermine PH’s GE15 campaign.

“The three even said that there is recording of a phone conversation between us. Since when have I ever talked to him (Ahmad Zahid)?

“Instead I am meeting and talking to DAP’s secretary-general Anthony Loke and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu in an effort to further strengthen our coalition in winning at least 112 seats,” said Anwar during his speech at a PH event held at the Cathay Restaurant in Taman Molek here today.

Also present were PH GE15 candidates Hassan Abdul Karim, who will be defending Pasir Gudang and Jimmy Puah Wee Tse, who will be contesting Tebrau.

On Monday, Dr Mahathir claimed Anwar would work with Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, if PH were to win GE15.

The former prime minister, whose resignation in 2020 brought down the PH administration, previously insisted this purported cooperation was why PH rejected his overtures for a joint offensive against BN.

The Pejuang chairman claimed he was confident Anwar and Ahmad Zahid have already held talks on this cooperation.

Last Sunday in Penang, Anwar was reported to have shown his annoyance with Dr Mahathir for saying he wouldn’t support PH due to the ties he claimed Anwar has with Ahmad Zahid and Umno.

Anwar said the claim was false, and demanded that Dr Mahathir show evidence to support his claims of the clandestine negotiations. — Malay Mail