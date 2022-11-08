BN candidates to adopt, disseminate manifesto to voters, says Hishammuddin

KLUANG (Nov 8): Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates contesting in the 15th general election (GE15) need to understand the coalition’s manifesto and disseminate it clearly to voters to avoid it becoming empty promises.

BN treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said it was important that candidates and party machinery study the manifesto in detail so as the manifesto is seen to be something that is serious.

The BN candidate for Sembrong said if the manifesto is not understood, BN would be equated with other parties that simply promise things that could not be delivered at the end.

“If we are to move forward, we want all our candidates to adopt this manifesto as it is our promise to voters,” he told reporters after launching the Simpang Renggam BN election machinery in Jalan Muafakat here last night, in the presence of Johor BN chairman Johor Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

BN had launched its manifesto, titled “Perancangan Amal dan Usaha BN” or Padu online earlier tonight.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was quoted as saying that Padu was a new and fresh deal to voters, and contained 99 practices to drive Malaysia towards developed nation status. – Bernama