Car destroyed after catching fire in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 8): A car was destroyed after it caught fire at Jalan Kanowit-Durin here today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said they received a distress call at 10.57am of the incident and deployed six firefighters from the Kanowit fire station to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters proceeded to put out the fire until they fully extinguished it.

“No casualty was reported. The driver managed to get out of the car,” he said.

The firefighters ended their operation after ensuring the situation was safe.