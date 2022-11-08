Chong: Best way to strengthen Sarawak is not to give absolute power to GPS

KUCHING (Nov 8): The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition offers a credible check-and-balance system against the state ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

“The best way to strengthen Sarawak is not to give absolute power to GPS but to strengthen a strong check-and-balance system within Sarawak, especially in this upcoming parliamentary election (GE15),” he said during a press conference at DAP Sarawak headquarters here today.

Chong said GPS had already won a huge mandate in the last state election in December by securing 76 out of the 82 seats in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), and GPS cannot claim to monopolise the interest of all Sarawakians.

“In fact, the last time GPS or Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak controlled all the seats in Sarawak, what we saw was tyranny and a lack of accountability which resulted in the loss of our rights in the first place,” he said.

With a credible check-and-balance system in place, Chong said positive pressure applied by a main political party with a national platform will only be beneficial to the state.

He cited an example of a counter-balance between PH and GPS on the national level that resulted in the study conducted by a special committee on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) being expedited with 17 out of 21 issues raised being settled.

“Even when PH was in Opposition, through our influence on a national platform, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the then prime minister, which one of the conditions was to expedite the restoration of our original status under Article 1(2) of the federal constitution,” he said.

The amendment to Article 1(2) of the federal constitution was tabled and passed in Parliament within two months of the MoU signing, Chong said.

“On top of that, due to the MoU, PH had the standing to negotiate with the then finance minister to increase the allocation to Sarawak by RM450 million on top of what was first announced in the 2021/2022 budget,” he added.

Thus, he said it was beneficial to Sarawak for PH to win as many seats as possible to act as a counter-balance force against GPS in the coming GE15 on Nov 19.

Having said that, Chong, who will be defending his Stampin seat in GE15, said GPS has been predicted to win a majority of the parliamentary seats in the rural areas of the state.

Chong reiterated his call for Sarawak Premier and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to disclose his first choice of prime ministerial candidate for GE15.

“If Abang Johari wants Sarawakians to give GPS a strong mandate to determine who is the next prime minister, then he must first tell Sarawakians who is his first, second, third and fourth choice of prime ministerial candidate (for the election),” said Chong.

Chong said voters could not just give GPS a ‘blank cheque’ to decide on their preferred prime ministerial candidate on behalf of the close to three million Sarawakian population.

This was because GPS, which had been dubbed as the ‘kingmaker’, had supported two prime ministerial candidates after the infamous ‘Sheraton Move’ crisis but the governments of both prime ministers had collapsed in the end, he said.

After the PH federal government, led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was toppled, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the eighth Malaysian prime minister and Dato Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the ninth prime minister.

In a similar call made on Monday, Chong said Abang Johari would have to choose between Umno president Dato Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Umno vice president Datuk Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who is the caretaker prime minister, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, or Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang from Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

This is by not considering PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as GPS preferred prime ministerial candidate.