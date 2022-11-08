Chong: Sarawakians want govt to find ways to improve economy, livelihood

KUCHING (Nov 08): Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) candidate for Stampin, Chong Chieng Jen said Sarawakians generally feel that the government must find ways to improve the economy and the people’s livelihood.

When met during his 15th general election (GE15) walkabout at the Kota Sentosa market and bazaar today, he said this was the feedback he got from the people of the Stampin parliamentary constituency.

“The feedback from the people is that the economy now is very bad. For businesses it is very tough while for consumers the cost of living has gone up so high that with their income, they can hardly make ends meet.

“This is the scenario that generally 99 per cent of the Sarawakians face, and it is sad to say that the one per cent ruling elites are not feeling the pinch of this high cost of living,” said Chong, who is DAP Sarawak chairman.

“That’s why you see a lot of policies that had been formulated and implemented did not really cater or take care of the difficulties and hardship faced by the people.

“Things like the increase of interest rates for car loans and housing loans by the banks has resulted in people having to pay more interest and that is an additional burden to them. The interest rates have been increased three to four times this year,” he added.

He said from his view, the government of the day had no proper planning economically to resolve the economic life of the people and he thinks the only way for the people to get out of this conundrum is to change the government.

One of the contributory factors that led to the increase of food prices is the weakening of the Malaysian ringgit, he opined.

This is especially when the government imports RM50 billion worth of food items including animal feed, and most of it would be in US dollars.

“So when our ringgit depreciates by 30 per cent against the US dollar, indirectly or even directly our cost of food will increase by 30 per cent.

“The inflation rate is 4.7 per cent but in terms of food items, the rate is a lot higher. That is the main problem that leads to the economic issue and high cost of living and so far the government is clueless on how to resolve it,” said Chong.

He said by providing subsidies, the government can only provide temporary relief but will not solve the problem.

“When you give out subsidies like cooking oil subsidy, you need strong enforcement to ensure the subsidy is fairly and equally distributed and reaches the targeted people.

“When we (Pakatan Harapan) were the government, we had better control on the subsidies,” said Chong.