Cops nab man for trespassing into political party’s office in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 8): The Sarawak police have received two reports against a middle aged man for allegedly trespassing into a political party’s office at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here.

According to a staff member of the office, the suspect entered the office unannounced around 9am and took the party’s cap and T-shirt that was placed on a table.

Realising his presence there, the staff then told the man, who is believed to be of unsound mind, to leave immediately.

“The man then went to a supermarket next door and hugged one of the customers there,” said an office staff when contacted today.

The man then continued his antics outside the premises attempting to open the doors of several parked cars.

Police were then called to the scene, and the man was detained.

“We are investigating this case under Section 447 of the Penal Code for criminal trespass,” said a police spokesperson for the 15th General Election, Supt Douglas Nyeging Taong, in a statement.

He added that the police have also received a report in Bau of a party’s election flag and banner vandalised, and the case was being investigated.

“It is advisable for every political party to remind their supporters to not go against the law but to continue and maintain the peace and harmony in society,” said Douglas.

On another note, as of Nov 7, Sarawak police have approved a total of 144 permits for political parties to hold their campaigns and talks throughout the state.

“So far, we have not received any reports of untoward incidents during the talks and campaigns,” he added.