Deputy minister calls on younger gens to come together to restore S’wak rights

MIRI (Nov 8): The younger generation must come together to restore Sarawak’s rights for a better future, said Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development II (Entrepreneur Development) Dr Ripin Lamat.

He believes that the younger generation would want Sarawak to continue to progress and make the aspiration of being a developed state by 2030 into a reality.

“The Sarawak Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) is now in every effort to restore Sarawak’s rights as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Therefore, we need to protect Sarawak. It is our duty as Sarawakians to defend our state and to fight for our rights,” he said when officiating at the Burgerprenuer Youth Programme at Imperial Hotel here today.

On the Burgerprenuer Youth Programme, the Lambir assemblyman said it will give skills and train participants to build a successful burger business as well as generate independent income through the burger business.

“When I’ve been trusted to take the new portfolio in entrepreneur development, we have started with the ministry’s lab to look for directions to push for youth development, either in sport or entrepreneurship.

“Most of the youth who want to start a business will choose the burger business because it is very popular and easy to manage,” he said.

With that, he urged the 49 participants who attended the two-day program to apply all the information they learned, and to succeed in their entrepreneurship.

He also advised the youth not to be afraid when getting into business because the Sarawak government will always help and give them clear guidelines until they succeed in their respective fields.

“I want to see you able to open a burger stall and maybe one day you might produce your own burger brand,” he added.

Also present at the programme were Miri Region Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) enforcement officer Nordin Mus, and Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development principal assistant secretary Asmawaty @ Siti Asmah Ahmad.