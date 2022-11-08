Don’t be afraid of PSB contesting in GE15, let people decide, Soon Koh tells Chong

SIBU (Nov 8): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has told Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen not to be afraid of PSB contesting in the 15th general election (GE15).

“Tell him (Chong) it (contesting in election) is a democratic process. Jangan takut (do not be afraid), let people have the final say,” said Wong, who is the PSB aspirant for Sibu during a press conference here today.

Appealing to PSB to withdraw from this polls yesterday, Chong said with only two or three MPs and without any national platform, PSB and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) could not do anything apart from ‘being a spoiler’.

Wong, also Bawang Assan assemblyman, believed that Chong, who is defending Stampin for the second term, might be scared of the emerging popularity of PSB in the state that the DAP chief started asking PSB to pull out from this polls.

“Chong in fact one time ridiculed PSB. He said that PSB would be wiped out or disappear after the last state election. But in the end, PSB won four (seats) and they won just two.

“Are they scared or worried now? Election is a democratic process. Let the people decide,” he said.

The PSB leader that “they (DAP) are from Peninsular Malaysia” and queried what the Peninsula-based party had done for Sarawak since it spread its wings to the state way back in 1978.

“What have they achieved for Sarawak? They should go back to Semenanjung (Peninsular) Malaysia. Let local-based party rule Sarawak,” Wong asserted.

He said Chong having used nasty words against him was very uncalled for.

“He wants us to withdraw. He used nasty words ‘sinners of the history’. He must have been scared,” he added.

He said it worried him that national DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke had repeatedly said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) wanted Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the next prime minister if they won the election.

He said Loke had also mentioned a couple of times that DAP could work with Umno after the election for the sake of political stability of the country.

To a question, Wong replied: “I cannot predict (how many seats DAP can win this time). Let people be the judge.”

This election, DAP is contesting in eight parliamentary seats namely Mas Gading, Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Lanang, Sibu and Bintulu.

Apart from Sibu, PSB is also eyeing Lanang, Mas Gading, Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Puncak Borneo, Serian, Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Miri and Lawas.

Prior to the Nov 5 nomination, PSB and PBK formed their collaboration with all PBK’s candidates except the one for Mas Gading contesting in this election under PSB’s logo.