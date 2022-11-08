Dr Sim: Success of Chinese independent schools due to efforts of dedicated community

MIRI (Nov 8): The success of Chinese independent schools is due to the efforts of dedicated individuals, particularly from the Chinese community, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said his late father, Datuk Amar Sim Kheng Hong, was one of the strongest and most dedicated people towards Chinese education and that he had a lot to learn from him and the community.

“In fact, I learnt from my father the best education starts from home – then, schools with proper education system.

“Chinese independent schools such as Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) have proven their students can achieve success. We definitely need local talents who can build Sarawak to be a strong nation,” Dr Sim said when officiating the RRSS National Championship presentation and commemoration of the 50th anniversary of a classroom block opened by his late father.

Dr Sim said his return to Sarawak from Australia after years of practising medicine had been partly encouraged by his late father and also to give back to his homeland, Sarawak.

“My message to youths is if you become successful in the future, remember to come back and give back to your school and homeland,” he said, adding Sarawak needed its people, particularly youths, to build and elevate its value towards becoming strong and stable.

At the ceremony, Dr Sim witnessed the handover of trophies to RRSS’ champion teams in the national-level Students Forum competition and ‘Suara Harmoni Contest’, which they won in October.

Among those present were Dr Sim’s wife Datin Sri Enn Ong, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii as well as RRSS school board of directors co-chairmen Dato Sri Law Kiu Kiong and Datuk James Ling, RRSS chief executive officer Dr Pauline Ho and Councillor Jeffrey Phang.