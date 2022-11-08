Dr Sim: Vote for GPS so Sarawak’s voice is loud and clear in federal govt

KUCHING (Nov 8): Sarawakians should not give any votes to Democratic Action Party (DAP) or Pakatan Harapan (PH) but instead vote for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to ensure a big victory for the coalition, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said voting for GPS and giving it maximum strength will ensure full volume in the federal government to demand what is owed to Sarawak and all the rights Sarawakians deserve.

“A bigger number of MPs from GPS in the federal government has, can and will bring a stronger and more assertive voice in our demands for Sarawak and Sarawakians,” he said in a press statement today.

Dr Sim said it was only with a strong GPS government with a strong voice over the last two terms that the state government could do many things to benefit Sarawakians.

“Firstly, GPS bought back, and now fully owns, the Bakun dam from the federal government resulting in Sarawakians enjoying the lowest electricity and water rates in the whole of Malaysia.

“Secondly, Sarawak became fully toll-free in 2016 and has already started to enjoy a fully toll-free Pan Borneo Highway which will spur development and economy for decades to come.

“Thirdly, GPS built up the biggest state reserves of over RM30 billion, which allowed us to provide the best and most comprehensive aid packages in Malaysia to help all Sarawakians during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Dr Sim said furthermore, it was proven there is no benefit for Sarawak even if DAP and PH win more seats here.

“We have witnessed how Chong and his Sarawak MPs suddenly become timid and voiceless when their PH government and their boss Lim Guan Eng bullied Sarawak by cancelling many development projects in Sarawak which were already included in the 2018 Budget.

“Among them were cancelling the RM1 billion allocation for Sarawak to repair schools and then forcing Sarawak to pay the RM1 billion first. Also not honouring their promise to give back 40 per cent of tax revenues and 20 per cent share of petroleum royalties to Sarawak,” he said.

Dr Sim also pointed out Chong and his Sarawak MPs were completely silent when Lim, who was then Finance Minister in 2019, had slandered and insulted all Sarawakians when he declared the state would go bankrupt within three years.