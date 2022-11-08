Flash flood warning for Sungai Siol in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (Nov 8): The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) has issued a flash flood warning for residents living in the Sungai Siol area in Petra Jaya here.

It is the only location in Sarawak mentioned by the agency, a Bernama report said.

The other locations are in Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, and Kuala Lumpur.

The centre said the warning was issued based on the rain forecast of the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s Numerical Weather Prediction model and the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System.

It urged residents living in the affected areas to be prepared for the possibility of floods and to comply with instructions from the authorities.

More information is available at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir.