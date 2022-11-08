Former PKR Sri Aman chief joins PSB, pledges support for Wilson Entabang

KUCHING (Nov 8): Former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sri Aman chief Jubri Atak has joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

He also pledged his support for PSB’s candidate for Sri Aman in the 15th General Election (GE15), Wilson Entabang.

When contacted today, Jubri said his entry into PSB was done with immediate effect.

“Looking at the current political scene in Sarawak, PSB is a better platform for the locals especially the Iban community (in Sri Aman).

“Therefore, I pledge my support to Wilson,” he said.

In pledging his support, Jubri said Wilson is a very experienced and educated person as well as friendly.

“The support for Wilson has been overwhelming, considering that Sri Aman is a large area comprising three state constituencies (Balai Ringin, Simanggang and Bukit Begunan). With that, I am confident in him,” he said.

Jubri also revealed former PKR Sri Aman Youth chief Sylvester Chaing had also pledged his support for Wilson and as such, urged both past and present members of PKR Sri Aman to also pledge their support for Wilson.

Wilson will be taking on Sri Aman incumbent Datuk Masir Kujat, who is contesting as an Independent, and challenging GPS candidate Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie and PKR’s Tay Wei Wei for the seat.