Full mandate will enable GPS to fulfill its manifesto, says Awang Tengah

KUCHING (Nov 8): Sarawakians have the right to enjoy better development and higher fund allocation from the federal government, said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) deputy chairman Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He believes that a full mandate for GPS in the coming 15th General Election (GE15) would enable the coalition to fulfill its manifesto.

“With a big victory, we will also continue to fight to defend the rights of the people of Sarawak. This manifesto is our pledge and commitment to ensure Sarawak continues to be stable, developed and prosperous,” he said in his welcoming speech before launching the GPS Manifesto for 15th General Election (GE15) here at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching on Sunday night.

Awang Tengah also highlighted the success of GPS MPs before the Parliament was dissolved.

“Before the parliament was dissolved, GPS had 19 MPs. One of the successes of the GPS state government is the amendment to the federal constitution which took into account the spirit of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) report,” he said adding that with more representatives, the state will have a bigger voice to formulate laws that benefit Sarawak.

The interests of Sarawak will also be prioritised by the federal government when formulating its policies, initiatives and allocation of development funds, he stressed.

“Sarawakians must continue to give their support because the coalition fights for the rights of the state and its people.

“The people of Sarawak have the right to obtain more allocations from the federal government for us to increase the development of infrastructure and basic facilities such as roads, bridges, water and electricity supply, and telecommunication systems.

“The people of Sarawak have the right to get better and higher quality education and health infrastructure. The people of Sarawak have the right to get comfortable and affordable housing facilities” he added.

Awang Tengah added that there would be more focus on digital-based skills and talent development so that the society, especially youth, could venture into the digital-based economy.

“This is our fight and we must work together as well as unite to ensure absolute success in GE15 so that Sarawak’s future will be more secure and glorious,” he said.